-
Gov. Jay Nixon may be the primary reason a proposed transportation sales tax failed this week at the polls, according to one political expert. George...
-
After much debate over the three-quarter cent sales tax increase to boost transportation, Missourians voted no on Amendment 7. KSMU’s Anna Thomas has…
-
The campaign for a statewide transportation sales tax has been in a spending frenzy in July – and still has more money to burn. The latest campaign...
-
If Missourians back a transportation sales tax next month, road workers can expect a busy decade. That's a key takeaway of a St. Louis Public Radio...
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southwest District will use $640 million for various repairs over the next 10 years should voters approve a…