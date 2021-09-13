-
One of the few live performances to take place in Springfield at the height of the COVID shutdown last fall was Springfield Contemporary Theatre’s…
Next week Springfield Contemporary Theatre will present the online premiere of the musical revue, “Fugitive Songs.” The show’s director, Rick Dines,…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza presents "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath, directed by Terry Bloodworth, March…
Equity actor/singer Sean Doherty from New York will be nothing if not busy as he spends his third summer in Springfield. Cast in the lead role in Missouri…