Acadia Healthcare

At least 3 lawsuits, 32 plaintiffs, allege child sexual abuse at Springfield-based Lakeland Behavioral Health SystemContent Warning: This report describes frank allegations of sexual assault against children, as described in publicly-available court papers. In Missouri, those who suspect child abuse or neglect may call the state hotline provided by the Department of Social Services at 1-800-392-3738. For survivors who need support, call 1-800-656-HOPE or chat at online.rainn.org to reach advocates with RAINN, a large nationwide support organization.