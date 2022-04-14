Weekend Outlook April 15-17, 2022

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (4/15) at 10 and 11.

Kids in pre-K through seventh grade are invited to celebrate National Poetry Month by making a magnetic poetry box Friday morning (4/15) at 10. It’s a virtual program presented by the Christian County Library, and registration is required.

The Christian County Library will hold Virtual Family Storytime Friday morning (4/15) at 10.

The Missouri State University women’s tennis team will host Northern Iowa Friday afternoon (4/15) at 1 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

The Drury baseball team will host Southwest Baptist Friday afternoon (4/15) at 2, Saturday (4/16) at 5 and Sunday (4/17) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Wildlife: Turkey Population Ecology,” Friday night (4/15) at 5:30. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Evansville Friday night (4/15) at 6:30, Saturday afternoon (4/16) at 2 and Sunday (4/17) at 1 at Hammons Field.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Lightning Thief” through April 24 at the Landers Theatre.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will host an Easter Egg Hunt Friday night (4/15) from 6 to 8 at McCauley Park, 701 N. Taylor Way for kids up to age 12. A hunt for six months to two years starts at 6:30, a hunt for kids three to five-years-old begins at 6:45, for six to eight-year-olds at 7 and for nine to 12-year-olds at 7:15.

The Downtown Eureka Spring Egg Hunt will be held Friday through Sunday (4/15-4/17) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Search the streets from Basin Park to The Palace for eggs. There will be prizes for both kids and adults.

Community Dance Night is Friday night (4/15) at 7:30 at the Marshfield Community Center.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Coda,” Friday night (4/15) at 8:15, Saturday (4/16) at 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday (4/17) at 3:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Mothering Sunday,” Friday (4/15) at 5:30 p.m., Saturday (4/16) at 4 and 6:15 p.m. and Sunday (4/17) at 3.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Friday (4/15) at 5 and 7:45 p.m., Saturday (4/16) at 5 and 7:45 p.m. and Sunday (4/17) at 5:15 p.m.

Queen City Eagles 3934 will host the Cajun Shrimp Boil Fundraiser to benefit NAMI of Southwest Missouri Friday night (4/15) at 6 at 603 W. Farm Rd. 182 in Springfield. The cost is $20 in advance or at the door for all you can eat.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Easter EggStravaganza Saturday (4/16) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include egg hunting for kids all day and The Bunny Bolt! Every hour on the hour with prizes for the kid winner and grown up winner of each race.

Branson Parks and Recreation will host the Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning (4/16) at 8:30 at the Branson RecPlex ball field complex.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host the Eggstravaganza & Spring Search Saturday (4/16) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes a performance by the Fishin’ Magicians from 10 a.m. to noon and the chance to watch the animals enjoy special treats.

The Joplin Public Library and Post Art Library will host a poetry hunt Saturday (4/16) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Search for 100 poems that will be hidden throughout the building.

The Friends of the Garden invites preschoolers and their families to Garden Story Time Saturday morning (4/16) at 10 at the Springfield Botanical Center.

Training for those who want to volunteer as docents at the Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will be held Saturday morning (4/16) at 10. Volunteers must be at least 10-years-old. RSVPs are requested at (417) 874-2952.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents “Storytime Saturday” Saturday morning (4/16) sat 10 at the Studio Theatre at The Judy, 237 S. Florence. Kids four to seven-years-old are invited for live performances and activities. Admission is $5, and space is limited.

The Discovery Center will host the All Day Egg Hunt Saturday (4/16) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids will learn about science as they search for eggs and can then trade the eggs they find for prizes. The egg hunt is free with admission.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host Park Prescription Day Saturday (4/16). Events begin at 10 with a ranger-led tour on Carver Trail. Yoga in the Park starts at 11and Tai Chi Day at noon.

The Strafford Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning (4/16) at 10 at 200 E. Chestnut in Strafford.

4 The Love of K9s will hold an adoption event Saturday morning (4/16) at 10 at 4560 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday morning (4/16) at 10 at 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

The Park Central Branch Library invites three to six-year-olds to “Racing to Read Storytime” Saturday morning (4/16) at 10:30.

The Missouri State University women’s tennis team will host Drake Saturday morning (4/16) at 11 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

The Shrine, along with the VFW, Masonic blue lodge, BACA and Widow Sons will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the VFW back lot, 1617 Lynn St. in Lebanon Saturday morning (4/16) at 11.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host a Floating Easter Egg Hunt Saturday (4/16) from noon to 4 at Chesterfield Family Center for kids six-months-old to 12 years. The cost is $8. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host a showing of the 2015 documentary, “Korla,” at the Moxie Cinema Saturday (4/16) at noon for adults. It’s a One Read event.

The Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday (4/16) from noon to 2 at the Hollister Football Field.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Book of Dust,” part of the On Stage Series, Saturday (4/16) at 12:30 p.m.

The program, “Seeding a Healthy Life,” will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (4/16) at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Fresh produce samples will be available from Springfield Community Gardens. Registration is required.

Branson Parks will host the Doggie Easter Egg Hunt Saturday afternoon (4/16) at 1 at Stockstill Park, 625 Stockstill Ln. Dogs will hunt for treats, and they must remain on a leash. Admission is a suggested $5 donation or an item from the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society’s wish list.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday afternoon (4/16) at 1 at Nichols Park, 1900 W. Nichols.

The Christian County Library will host “Cinema and SocieTea” Saturday afternoon (4/16) at 4 at the Ozark branch. Enjoy afternoon tea and a film adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.”

The Truck and Tractor Pull to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, will be held Saturday night (4/16) at 6 at Rogersville City Park, 270 County Line Rd. in Rogersville.

Travis Tritt will bring his Set in Stone Tour to the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Saturday night (4/16) at 8.

The Springfield-Greene County Library and the GLO Center are hosting the “Words With Wings” Poetry Walk during April. Find a selection of poems and artwork created by African American poets and artists taken from the picture book, “Words with Wings: A Treasury of African-American Poetry and Art.”

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The History Museum on the Square, on Park Central Square in Springfield, is hosting the exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The All School Exhibition, featuring work by students in K-12 area schools, is at the Springfield Art Museum through April 24.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.