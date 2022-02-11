Weekend Outlook February 11-13, 2022

The Office of Multicultural Programs at Missouri State University will host an Education Panel, part of Black History Month, Friday (2/11) from 4 to 6 p.m. in Strong Hall, Room 302.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Full Monty” through Sunday (2/13) at the Landers Theatre.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents Seussical Kids Friday night (2/11) at 7 and Saturday (2/12) at 2 and 4 at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will host an Owl Prowl Friday night (2/11) at 7. Learning stations will have information about owls, and naturalists will help participants learn to call for owls. The program also includes a night hike. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Friday night (2/11) at 7, Saturday (2/12) at 2 and 7 and Sunday (2/13) at 2 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The OC in Ozark will host Kids Night In for kids in grades K-6 Friday night (2/11) from 5:30 to 9:30. Registration and a fee are required.

Teen Craft Night is Friday night (2/11) at 6 at the Library Center. Kids in grades six through 12 can create a valentine or anti-valentine that lights up.

The Missouri State University ice hockey team will host Lindenwood Friday night (2/11) at 7 and Saturday (2/12) at 5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

The Missouri State University women’s basketball team will host Drake Friday night (2/11) at 7 at JQH Arena.

MSU women’s tennis will host SEMO Friday night (2/11) at 7 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

The MSU Music Department presents a faculty recital featuring cellist, Daniel Ketter; flutist, Emlyn Johnson; and pianist, Wei-Han Su Friday night (2/11) at 7:30 in Ellis Hall.

The Blue Room Comedy club presents Erik Griffin in four shows Friday and Saturday night (2/11-2/12).

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host an Open Jam Friday night (2/12) from 6 to 9 in Springfield.

The Beer, Wine, Cheese & Chocolate VIP Pairings Dinner will be held Friday night (2/11) from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Tickets are $60. And the Beer, Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Festival is Saturday (2/12) from noon to 4. Tickets are $30 at the door. Learn more here.

Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson and Christian County Commissioner Lynn Morris will meet with the public Saturday morning (2/12) at 9 at the Ozark Community Center.

The Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover’s Festival is Saturday (2/12) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Community Center. Admission is $12.50 and includes chocolate sampling.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin invites you to learn about the free mobile gaming app, Agents of Discovery, Saturday (2/12) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site will host an historical chocolate demonstration Saturday (2/12) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See how chocolate is made and learn about its importance to Valentine’s Day in the 19th Century.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday (2/12) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barker Shoppe, s1927 E. Bennett.

The Moxie Cinema invites kids and their families to Movie Flix Saturday morning (2/12) at 10. See the film, “The Lego Movie.”

Dickerson Park Zoo will host Wild About My Valentine Saturday (2/12) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the four valentines hidden around the zoo, take a selfie and share with the zoo on social media, including what you love about the zoo and your valentine. Winning photos will be shared on Monday (2/14).

The Rogersville branch of the Webster County Library will host Valentine’s Storytime Saturday morning (2/12) at 10:30 with stories, crafts and songs.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present “Expressions of the Soul,” Saturday and Sunday (2/12-2/13) at 1. Learn about how Carver’s creations were an expression of his soul.

The Larry Martin Memorial Community Garden’s 1st Annual Seed Exchange is Saturday (2/12) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Logan Rogersville Fire Station 1. D

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Valparaiso Saturday afternoon (2/12) at 3 at JQH Arena.

Many locations that were scheduled to take part in First Friday Art Walk had to cancel due to the weather. But most will be part of Second Saturday on Saturday (2/12).

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host an Indoor Triathlon for anyone 16 and older Saturday (2/12) at 8 a.m. at Chesterfield Family Center.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will present 3 for 3 on Facebook: Romance Edition Saturday afternoon (2/12). Go to the library’s Facebook page during the 2 p.m. hour to share three books or authors you’ve enjoyed, and library staff will give you three suggestions of books to read.

STEAM Train is Saturday (2/12) from 2 to 4 at the Library Station for kids in grades one through five. Participants will learn about electricity as they make a light up card of picture for someone special.

The Fair Grove Chocolate Walk will be held Saturday (2/12) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Fair Grove. Businesses will be open and will have free chocolate samples, and the historic Wommack Mill will be open for tours.

The February Chocoloate Walk will be held Saturday (2/12) in downtown Lebanon.

The It’s A Gas Swap Meet! will be held Saturday (2/12) at 8 a.m. at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon. It’s an indoor sale of petrolainia and automobilia. Food will be available onsite. Admission is $5 at the door, and kids 12 and under get in free.

The SWMO Indoor Winter Bike Show & Swap Meet will be held Saturday (2/12) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis in Springfield.

The Drury women’s basketball team will host McKendree Saturday afternoon (2/12) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The Drury men’s basketball team will host McKendree Saturday afternoon (2/12) at 3 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The Valentine Pride Fundraiser Show will be held Saturday night (2/12) at 7 in Joplin. Admission is $10, and proceeds benefit JOMO PrideFest.

Seymour’s Historic Owen Theatre will show the film, “The Princess Bride,” Saturday night (2/12) at 7. Concessions will be available.

Melonlight Productions presents the play, “I Haunt You,” Saturday night (2/12) at 7 at the Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, will present “Cook the Book,” an Arkansas cooking demo, Sunday (2/13) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $100 and includes dinner and a signed copy of a cookbook by Kat Robinson.

The MSU Symphony Orchestra will present a concert Sunday afternoon (2/13) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Betty Blue,” as part of the Essentials Series Sunday and Monday night (2/13-2/14) at 7.

Springfield Little Theatre’s Education Department presents “The XO Show” Sunday and Monday night (2/13-2/14) AT 237 S. Florence in Springfield, featuring love songs, cocktails and valentine’s fun. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors/students.

Dinosaur Discovery is at the Discovery Center of Springfield through March 13.

The exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” is at Meyer Library through March 11. The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before the Stonewall Riots.

Post Art Library presents “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” at the Joplin Public Library through February 28. The Smithsonian-created poster exhibition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Long Lost,” featuring porcelain sculptures by Linda Lopez, through March 20.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “The Inferno of Dante: Etchings by Michael Mazur,” through February 20.