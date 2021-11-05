Weekend Outlook November 5-7, 2021

Public Observing Night at Baker Observatory near Marshfield is Friday night (11/5) from 7 to 10. The event is limited to 250, and reservations are required.

Missouri State University International Programs will present “Tour of the Globe: Tales of Wonder” Friday night (11/5) from 5:30 to 9 at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in downtown Springfield. MSU international students from around the world will share art, stories, music, dance, food and more with the public.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (11/5) from 5 to 9 at several downtown Springfield venues.

The Missouri State Lady Bears will host Lincoln in an exhibition game Friday night (11/5) at 6 at JQH Arena.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host the program, “Little Acorns: Virtual Storytime,” for ages three to six, Friday morning (11/5) at 10. Registration is required.

The Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays Friday nights at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont. It’s a weekly free chess play for all skill levels and all ages.

The Barry Lawrence County Development Center Benefit Auction will be held Friday night (11/5) at 6 at New Site Baptist Church, 1925 Farm Rd. 1060 in Monett.

The Lebanon Family YMCA will host their annual Chili Cookoff and Auction Friday night (11/5) from 5 to 8 at the YMCA building. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Financial Assistance Program.

First Friday Art Walk will be held Friday night (11/5) from 6 to 9 on Historic Downing Street in Hollister.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the online program, “Wildlife: How Amphibians and Reptiles Prepare for Winter,” Friday night (11/5) at 6. Registration is required.

Friday night (11/5) is Community Dance Night from 7:30 to 8:30 at the Marshfield Community Center.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. Blevins will host an Artist Talk Saturday morning (11/6) at 10:30 in the library’s Community Room. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

A stream team will hold a three-day cleanup of Bennett Spring at Bennett Spring State Park Friday through Sunday (11/5-11/7), and volunteers are needed. A daily signup sheet will be located at the nature center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host “Discover Nature: Trail Trivia” Saturday (11/6) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Test your nature knowledge by taking part in a self-guided Trail Trivia. Pick up a question sheet by the outdoor pavilion.

Free-Photos A hiker walks on a trail

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will lead a hike at Roaring River State Park Saturday (11/6). The hike is five to six-miles and rated moderate to difficult. Ages 18-adult only. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

As part of its Death & Dying Series, the Springfield-Greene County Library will present “Tombstone Bootcamp” Saturday (11/6) at 2 and “Gone to the Grave” at 3 for adults. During the first program, Abby Burnett will share tips for extracting data from grave markers, and at the later program, she’ll talk about burial rituals and funeral customs in the Ozarks before the advent of the professional death care industry. There are in-person and virtual options. Registration is required for the online options.

Willard’s Veterans Day Celebration will be held Saturday (11/6) at Jackson Park, 222. W. Jackson in Willard. The event will feature a parade at 11 and food, live music, a beer garden and more at the park from 1 to 5:30.

The 7th Annual Ruck ‘n’ Run, a celebration of veterans, will be held Saturday (11/6) in Republic. The event gives participants a taste of what military training is like.

The MG Hero Run 5K will be held Saturday morning (11/6) at 7:30 at 701 N. Taylor Way in Nixa.

The 3rd Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute will be held Saturday afternoon (11/6) at 2 at Roller Park in Sparta with food, vendors, music and the Trail of Honor.

Guided Bison-tennial Hikes will start Saturday (11/6) at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Prairie State Park in Mindenmines. Registration is required, and each hike is limited to 25 participants.

The City of Strafford and the Strafford Historical and Preservation Society will host the 150th birthday celebration event, “Coffee Mingle and Historical Presentation,” Saturday morning (11/6) at 9:30 at 126 S. Washington in Strafford.

The Bolivar Fall Festival to benefit Care to Learn will be held Saturday afternoon (11/6) at 2 at Bolivar High School.

LEGO Days at the Discovery Center is Saturday and Sunday (11/6-11/7). Take part in a LEGO building competition, help create a giant city and see some impressive LEGO builds by the Springfield LEGO Users Group. General Admission applies.

The program, “African American Trailblazers,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (11/6-11/7) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Talk with a park ranger and learn about contributions made by African American trailblazers.

Pexels A pan of chicken wings

Springfield Sertoma will host Wingapalooza 2021 Saturday (11/6) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. Sample wings from local restaurants and bars as well as corporate teams. There will also be live music, a wing eating contest, raffles, a silent auction and more.

The Outdoorsmen Expo will be held Saturday (11/6) at 11 a.m. at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis in Springfield. The event will feature vendors, interactive games and a raffle.

The American Indian Center will present a Powwow Etiquette Class Saturday (11/6) from noon to 4 at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway. Registration is required.

The Joplin Regional Artists Coalition will host a Studio Tour Saturday (11/6) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday (11/7) from noon to 4. Thirteen artists in seven locations will open their studios to the general public and will have works for sale.

Woodland Heights Presbyterian Church, 722 W. Atlantic in Springfield, will host the WHPC Bazaar, Bake and Garage Sale Saturday (11/6) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rescue One will host a Reduced Fees Adoption Event Saturday (11/6) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petsway, 2838 S. Glenstone in Springfield. There’s a $50 fee to adopt dogs and a $25 fee to adopt cats.

Republic Animal Control will host Adoption Day Saturday (11/6) from noon to 4 at 732 St. Hwy. 174 in Republic.

Sunshine Brotherhood will host the 2021 Heroes Run, a 5K and one-mile walk and one-mile Walk and Wag Dog Walk. It will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Willard Community Center.

The 1st Annual Rich Glenn Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday (11/6) at 1846 S. State Highway 125 in Rogersville. Proceeds will benefit Least of These.

Cassidy United Methodist Church, 5151 N. Fremont in Nixa, will host the UMW Bazaar and Rummage Sale Friday and Saturday (11/5-11/6).

The 8th Annual Evening of Hope is Saturday night (11/6) at 5 at 5290 E. 7th St. in Joplin. Proceeds benefit the area’s poor and homeless population.

The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Springfield will host Sitcom Trivia Night Saturday night (11/6) at 2223 E. Bennett. The cost is $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight.

The Springfield Symphony presents “Highland—Broadway in Concert” Saturday night (11/6) at 7 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

An Historic Tour of the Gillioz Theatre will be held Sunday afternoon (11/7) at 2. The cost is $10, and tickets are required.

The Mid-Town Concert Series will feature organists, Mark Thallander and Bruce Wilkin, in concert Sunday afternoon (11/7) at 3 at Central Christian Church.

As part of the Death & Dying Series, the Springfield-Greene County Library will host a tour of Hazelwood Cemetery Sunday afternoon (11/7) at 2. Registration is required.

