Weekend Edition Sunday
Sunday, 7-9 a.m.
The program wraps up the week's news and offers a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories. Visit the Weekend Edition Sunday website for more information.
Sam Hass plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
In overheated real estate markets, personal letters from buyers to sellers can help tip the scales. Now, Oregon is restricting them because they may violate federal fair housing laws.
No compromise yet between progressive and moderate Democrats over two huge spending bills, as President Biden urges patience.
The Women's March took place yesterday in Washington DC and other US cities, with a focus on reproductive rights.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Cat Brooks, playwright and anti-police violence activist, about her experience as a survivor of domestic violence and her thoughts on addressing the problem.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Hanna Mounce, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project coordinator, about wildlife officials' recommendation to declare several Hawaiian honeycreeper species extinct.
Buying a house can be scary but not as scary as the recent purchase by Danielle Witt and Ben Rockey-Harris, new homeowners of the home that inspired "The Exorcist."
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Sonia Manzano, better known as Maria from Sesame Street, about her new animated children's television show, "Alma's Way."
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Paul Farber, co-director of the National Monument Audit, about the report's findings on monuments in the United States.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Zakia Menhas, a medical student at Kabul University, who is not allowed to continue her education in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.