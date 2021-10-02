Weekend Edition Saturday

The Great Chicago Fire happened 150 years ago. NPR's Scott Simon reflects on the tragedy's historical impact and modern relevance.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to playwright and author Sarah Ruhl about her new book, "Smile: The Story of a Face."
Restaurant owner Myra Ghattas of Albuquerque, NM, explains how difficult it's been to hire and retain employees during the pandemic.
NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to director Alan Taylor about his new film, "The Many Saints of Newark," which details the character's early life growing up around the mafia.
A descendant of the czarist Romanov dynasty was married in the first royal wedding in over 100 years — kicking off a weekend of lavish events that sparked public curiosity, awe and derision.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with author Miriam J. A. Chancy about her latest novel "What Storm, What Thunder," centered around the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Alexandra Reeve Givens, president of the Center for Democracy & Technology, about employers monitoring their employees.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Dr. Marwah Abdalla about burnout and PTSD among health care workers after more than a year battling the coronavirus.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dar Williams about her new album "I'll Meet You Here."
President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda is delayed as Congressional Democrats squabble over priorities.