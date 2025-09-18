Weekday Morning Newscast: Thursday, September 18
We have a check in on how new phone restrictions are working out in local schools, reporting on a major deal between Springfield based Convoy of Hope and cities along the Mississippi, we'll hear about the Walk to End Alzheimer's and state reporting on how new hastily passed congressional districts in Missouri have put one corner of Kansas City in two separate districts.
