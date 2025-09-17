© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Weekday Morning Newscast

Weekday Morning Newscast: Wednesday, September 17

By Chris Drew
Published September 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Hear reporting from the ribbon cutting on new classrooms at Field elementary in Springfield yesterday and a look at how Springfield’s City Council reached a compromise after recent disagreements over business licenses and property taxes. We will also have reporting on recent drought conditions in Missouri and a Missouri House Ethics investigation into local Representative Jeremy Dean.

Get our morning newscast and more delivered directly to you through the NPR App.

Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew