Weekday Morning Newscast: Thursday, July 3

By Chris Drew
Published July 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Hear reporting on Gov. Kehoe's 2026 Missouri State budget and vetoes made that will affect local nonprofits. We'll also hear about Missouri's maternal mortality report, anecdotal vs. scientific evidence of the disappearance of fireflies, a bill on invasive species waiting for the governor's signature and a lawsuit about how the State plans to spend money on private school vouchers.

Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
