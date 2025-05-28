Weekday Morning Newscast: Wednesday, May 28
Hear reporting from last night's Christian County Library Board meeting where they announced a new executive director, we'll also hear about the final vote to approve the appointment of David Cameron to the Springfield City Manager job, and we have state news regarding a reimposition of the state's abortion ban and a special session planned for the Missouri legislature next week.
