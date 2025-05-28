© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Weekday Morning Newscast

Weekday Morning Newscast: Wednesday, May 28

By Chris Drew
Published May 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Hear reporting from last night's Christian County Library Board meeting where they announced a new executive director, we'll also hear about the final vote to approve the appointment of David Cameron to the Springfield City Manager job, and we have state news regarding a reimposition of the state's abortion ban and a special session planned for the Missouri legislature next week.

Get our morning newscast and more delivered directly to you through the NPR App.

Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew