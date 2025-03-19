© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
News
Weekday Morning Newscast

Weekday Morning Newscast: Wednesday, March 19

By Chris Drew
Published March 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
The Missouri State University campus on March 19, 2025.
Chris Drew / KSMU
The Missouri State University campus on March 19, 2025.

Hear news of a new retail development in Ozark, the State Auditor's look at how well the Department of Revenue is doing in collecting taxes from cannabis, updates on the Jefferson Ave. footbridge, a new Netflix documentary about the Joplin tornado and more.

Chris Drew
