Weekday Morning Newscast: Tuesday, March 11

Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
This morning, we have news regarding city codes from last night's Springfield City Council meeting, updates on legal troubles for the Christian County Library's Board of Trustees and a look at a bill in the Missouri House that will change how utilities can estimate rate increases.