TED Radio Hour
Sunday, 9-10 a.m.
A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on the riveting TEDTalks from the world’s most remarkable minds. Learn more at the Ted Radio Hour website.
-
Norwegian social worker Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug always loved nature. Watching the destruction of habitats and Norway's exploitation of oil sent him into a deep depression. But he has since found hope.
-
For pediatric critical care nurses, tragedies are part of the job. But so much loss can wear on you. Nurse Hui-wen Sato describes how she found her way--through the life-giving lessons of grief.
-
Marriage takes a lot of work. And part of preventing eventual heartache, says law professor Jeannie Suk Gersen, is seeing marriage and partnership through the lens of divorce.
-
Cardiologist Sandeep Jauhar explains a case where deep grief caused takotsubo cardiomyopathy—also called "broken heart syndrome." He examines the connection emotions have with our most vital organ.
-
Jason Reynolds is an award-winning author and National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. This hour, Jason speaks with Manoush about reaching kids through stories that let them feel understood.
-
How should we ethically feed our world? Are we supposed to return to organic pastoral practices or trust new technology? Journalist Amanda Little believes the answer lies in the middle.
-
Social entrepreneur Jasmine Crowe has one mission: feed more, waste less. Her company Goodr is tackling food waste and getting food to those who need it most.
-
The loss of Native American food traditions has been taking place for centuries. At Owamni, chef Sean Sherman is trying to change that by serving food that celebrates and preserves Dakota cooking.
-
Forager and TikTok influencer Alexis Nikole Nelson shares how the great outdoors has offered her both an endless array of food options and an outlet to reconnect with her food and her culture.
-
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But it's also shaped by global norms. This hour, journalist Elise Hu reflects on what's considered beautiful now, and how we'll think about beauty in the future.