STEM Spots: Spinoza's Nature

Published October 11, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT
Dr. David Cornelsion discusses physics and Spinoza's Nature with Ralph Shain. Listen here!

Dr. David Cornelison
Dr. David Cornelison has been working as an educator and scientist in Arizona and Missouri universities for the last 25 years. Since 2010, he has been the head of the Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science at Missouri State University. His research interests lie at the intersection of experimental condensed-matter physics and astrophysics, while his educational efforts have focused on outreach to the K-12 school system. Most of all, he believes in curiosity-driven learning in the sciences and all other fields.
Related Content
    STEM Spots
    STEM Spots is a weekly look into science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Hosted by Dr. David Cornelison, professor in the department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science at Missouri State University, STEM Spots invites local experts to discuss advances, issues and theories dealing with all matters of STEM.
