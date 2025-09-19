Climate change is a daunting issue, but even small, individual actions can help

Climate change is an issue that has to be addressed from a variety of angles and by a variety of people and organizations, including federal and state governments, local communities – and individuals. While it may seem like one person can’t have much of an impact, climate change experts say there are things you can do to help – like weatherizing your home, reducing your use of fossil fuels by driving less and even planting a garden.

According to the Audubon Society, many native plants, especially trees, are effective at storing carbon dioxide, preventing it from remaining in the atmosphere and causing the climate to warm. The Xerces Society said it’s estimated that nature-based climate solutions – those that benefit both wildlife and mitigate climate change – “can account for 30% of the carbon sequestration needed to limit warming to 3.6 degrees by the end of the century.”

As we see more drought periods and hotter temperatures, planting natives reduces the need for watering since those plants adapted to the area in which they grow. Native gardens also provide food and habitat for native species and make them more resilient to the changing climate.

Mike Kromrey, executive director of Watershed, said planting natives can help fight invasive plant species that try to take over an ecosystem.

"We’re working for diversity," he said. "Diverse communities are resilient. I think that goes for nature and for human communities, and they're so interconnected. So, really we're working for diversity when we're managing invasive species. The more species you have, the more ecological niches are filled, the more resilient that system is, and from our lens, the more it can improve water quality.”

A yard in southeast Springfield, not far from the busy intersection of Republic Rd. and James River Freeway, is a haven for native wildlife.

"Here's some violets, lots of violets in this yard."

Nico Burasco Barb Kipfer sits in her backyard in southeast Springfield, Mo., which is filled with native plants.

Barb Kipfer has lived here with her husband, Bob, since 1973.

"This was a very sterile neighborhood. Everybody had the same plants in their yard," said Kipfer, "the same things that didn't support any wildlife at all — just looked decent. And than at some point, I learned that, if I planted native plants, I would have a much more interesting yard, and that certainly is what has happened."

The Kipfers started by having Ozark Soul, a native plant nursery in Theodosia, plant a rain garden on the south side of their home, which Barb said eliminated basement flooding. Since then, she’s added a variety of native species.

“Alright, this is a sweet coneflower," she said, showing me around her yard. "We see a little bee over there working on some. And this wild and crazy looking plant is called a willow sunflower, and it's going to bloom real late this summer. And then there’s a pink coneflower in here, but it's kind of done it's deal, and this is a coreopsis.”

She’s planted several host plants for butterflies such as spice bush and milkweed. But it’s all done in such a way that it still appears organized.

A tiered retaining wall gives a landscaped feel to the yard and allows for certain native plants to thrive.

"So, this is cliff goldenrod that can just stick out like you see here and then I have a vine going through here, which is a passionflower, Passiflora lutea. You can see some of the little berries that are forming on there," she said. "And that will feed some of the wildlife.”

The yard is a haven for birds, insects, mammals and reptiles. Barb keeps a list of all of the species they’ve seen. She named just a few.

“Ruby throated hummingbird, tufted titmouse, grackles, cedar waxwing flock, mockingbird, brown thrasher, redwing blackbirds, Carolina wrens, red-bellied woodpeckers, a Cooper's hawk occasionally visits — usually comes from over there — takes something from our yard, a bird, and then goes (and) eats if over there."

They also see skinks, box turtles and other critters.

Barb’s success at planting natives has inspired neighbors to do the same – though not to the same extent. She encourages everyone to check out native plant sales in their area in the spring and fall and purchase a few to plant in their yards.

Nico Burasco Texas green-eyes and other native plants at the home of Barb and Bob Kipfer in southeast Springfield, Mo. in 2025.

"You’re nurturing more than just plants," she said. "You're nurturing birds, reptiles, animals of all kinds, and it makes your yard really interesting. It's not boring."

Besides using less water, native plants don’t require fertilizer. Less fertilizer on a lawn is better for water quality.

But there’s one thing in Barb’s garden, that still requires a daily dose of water.

“I always keep water for the birds here, so we get to see them come and drink and take baths," she said. "Robins really splash water when they take a bath, and so do bluejays.”

She said you don’t have to plant all natives. Plants like zinnias, which are annuals and noninvasive, are also a great source of nectar for pollinators.

While one person's actions aren't going to solve the issue of climate change, the more people that take steps to help mitigate the problem, the greater the impact will be.

Jared Opsal, executive director of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, encourages people to reach out to their elected officials to let them know how climate change is impacting their communities.

"It takes groups engaging and asking them for those solutions and asking them, 'what are we going to do about this problem?' "

William Gutowski, professor emeritus at Iowa State University, suggests driving less if possible — walk, ride a bike, take public transit or carpool. Turn off lights when they're not needed and use fans or open windows if the weather isn't too hot. If everybody made small changes, he said, those efforts would move things in the right direction.

"One person by themselves isn't going to cause the world to change," he said. "But if we all do this together, that collective behavior everyone does can make a difference. There's no question about it."

Nico Burasco provided production support for this story.

