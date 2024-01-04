© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sense of Community

Ozarks woman with a lifelong love of music fulfills a dream by releasing her 1st solo CD

By Michele Skalicky
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:04 PM CST
Jessie East and Mary Alexander shared a conversation during the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to the Ozarks in 2022
StoryCorps
Jessie East and Mary Alexander shared a conversation during the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to the Ozarks in 2022

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Mary Alexander talks with her daughter, Jessie East, about finding her place in the Ozarks after moving here later in life.

Alexander grew up in New York State and loved to sing and play guitar.

After meeting singer and storyteller, Marideth Sisco, and recording a CD with her, Mary finally got a chance to record her own album. It's called In the Remembering.

You can hear their conversation by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Tags
Sense of Community StoryCorps Ozarks
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky