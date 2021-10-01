© 2021 KSMU Radio
KSMU's Randy Stewart interviews his wife, Tammy Stewart

Published October 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT
Ahead of StoryCorps' National Day of Listening, KSMU arts producer Randy Stewart interviews his wife, Tammy Stewart, about how they met. You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Join KSMU all this week as other staff members and volunteers interview their loved ones as part of our Sense of Community Series.

StoryCorps is a public radio program that gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archive the recordings at the Library of Congress. You can find out how to get started by clicking here.

Randy Stewart
Randy Stewart joined the full-time KSMU staff in June 1978 after working part-time as a student announcer/producer for two years. His job has evolved from Music Director in the early days to encompassing production of a wide range of arts-related programming and features for KSMU, including the online and Friday morning "Arts News." Stewart assists volunteer producers John Darkhorse (Route 66 Blues Express), Lee Worman (The Gold Ring), and Emily Higgins (The Mulberry Tree) with the production of their programs. He's also become the de facto "Voice of KSMU" in recent years due to the many hours per day he’s heard doing local station breaks. Stewart’s record of service on behalf of the Springfield arts community earned him the Springfield Regional Arts Council's "Ozzie Award" in 2006.
