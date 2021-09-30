© 2021 KSMU Radio
Sense of Community

KSMU's Jennifer Moore Interviews Her Dad, Dr. Michael Moore

Published September 30, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT
KSMU's news director, Jennifer Moore, right, in the studio with her father, Michael Moore.

Ahead of StoryCorps' National Day of Listening, KSMU news director and content coordinator Jennifer Moore interviews her father, Dr. Michael Moore, who is retiring this month after serving 50 years as a doctor.
You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Join KSMU all this week as other staff members and volunteers interview their loved ones as part of our Sense of Community Series.

StoryCorps is a public radio program that gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archive the recordings at the Library of Congress. You can find out how to get started by clicking here.

Sense of Community
Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community.
