KSMU's Jennifer Moore Interviews Her Dad, Dr. Michael Moore

Ahead of StoryCorps' National Day of Listening, KSMU news director and content coordinator Jennifer Moore interviews her father, Dr. Michael Moore, who is retiring this month after serving 50 years as a doctor.

You can hear their interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Join KSMU all this week as other staff members and volunteers interview their loved ones as part of our Sense of Community Series.

StoryCorps is a public radio program that gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to record meaningful conversations and archive the recordings at the Library of Congress. You can find out how to get started by clicking here.

