New nationwide platform shares ‘collection of American wisdom,' accessible to anyone

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Colleen Shogan, former United States archivist and CEO of In Pursuit.

Shogan was the first woman to serve in the role of national archivist and talks about the mission of protecting and sharing our nation’s history. She said this contributed to the creation of In Pursuit, a project designed to preserve and share the wisdom of the past by bringing to light essays and reflections written by past leaders to all Americans.

The first of their weekly essays, written by George Washington, was launched on February 16.

The website and access to essays are free and open to all.