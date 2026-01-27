Zone 1 Springfield Councilwoman Monica Horton will host a town hall in February

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Monica Horton, Springfield City Council member.

Horton discusses the role of the city council and her goals for Zone 1. And she talks about the upcoming town hall meeting at for February 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Library Station, with the goal of “getting more people to the table.”

Other council members will also host town halls in the coming weeks.

Zone 2 Councilman Abe McGull and General Seat B Councilman Craig Hosmer will cohost a town hall Thursday, January 29, at Pittman Elementary from 6 to 8 p.m.

Zone 4 Councilman Bruce Adib-Yazdi will cohost a town hall with General Seat A Councilwoman Heather Hardinger on February 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 at Cowden Elementary.