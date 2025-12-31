© 2026 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Local program invites people to share their stories about mental health

By Erika Fox
Published December 31, 2025 at 4:56 PM CST
A man sits on a bench
Mabel Amber
/
Pixabay
A man sits on a bench

The 417 Stories Project is offered by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Lauren Stockham, public health representative with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Stockham talks about resources for mental health support in the region and about a new 417 Stories Project website. It allows people to share their stories anonymously with the goal of inspiring hope and healing.

If you're in crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

