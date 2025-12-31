Local program invites people to share their stories about mental health

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Fox speaks with Lauren Stockham, public health representative with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Stockham talks about resources for mental health support in the region and about a new 417 Stories Project website. It allows people to share their stories anonymously with the goal of inspiring hope and healing.

If you're in crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.