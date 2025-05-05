Bills moving through the Missouri legislature could impact voter rights

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Sherry Buchanan, member of League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri and part of the legislative tracking team.

Buchanan returns to share updates related to items moving through the Missouri legislature this session, including proposed changes to the initiative petition process, as well as issues that could impact voters' rights.