Ozarks Public Health Institute to take over Springfield's Community Focus Report

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Dr. Jonathan Groves, chair of Drury University’s Communications Department and Traci Nash, transition consultant with Missouri State University’s Ozarks Public Health Institute.

They discuss the future of the Springfield Community Focus Report 20 years after it was launched.

