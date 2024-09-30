Greene County's top election official shares important information for voters ahead of the November 5 General Election

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller talks about early voting, voter ID requirements and important election information ahead of the November 5 General Election.

