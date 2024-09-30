© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Making Democracy Work

Greene County's top election official shares important information for voters ahead of the November 5 General Election

By Amanda Stadler
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:34 PM CDT
A sign telling voters where to go to cast ballots hangs on a fence.
justgrimes
/
Flickr
A sign telling voters where to go to cast ballots hangs on a fence.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller discusses early voting, voter ID and more.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Amanda Stadler speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller talks about early voting, voter ID requirements and important election information ahead of the November 5 General Election.

Amanda Stadler
