Greene County Clerk shares voting reminders ahead of April 2 General Municipal Election

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program, Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller shares updates and resources related to the General Municipal Election, Tuesday, April 2. There are several items on the ballot, including multiple issues and several school board races. Click here to see a sample ballot.

