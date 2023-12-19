Connecting Grounds offers services to area's homeless, and here's how you can help

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Christie Love, founding pastor of the Connecting Grounds.

Love talks about the mission of providing safe, warm spaces to the unsheltered. She talks about the challenges this time of year as temperatures begin to drop. Love encourages other faith-based communities to be creative about their available spaces in an ongoing effort to better address this growing need.

Love talks about volunteer opportunitiesand what supplies are most needed such as “Hot Hands.”

