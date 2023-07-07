McDonald County has one of the most culturally diverse towns in southwest Missouri

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Craig Amason, special projects librarian at Missouri State University.

Amason talks about the town of Noel, Missouri, which is reported to represent the most culturally diverse population in southwest Missouri. He shares the rich history of the area resulting from immigrating families settling there from many parts of the world. Amason discusses what draws families to settle in the region and talks about the resulting benefits and challenges.

