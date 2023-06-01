‘Effects of influence are not universal,’ says MSU professor about the impact of mass media

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Dr. Holly Holladay, associate professor of media and film at Missouri State University.

Holladay discusses the overall influence of mass media and the importance of developing media literacy. She explores the potential impact of mass media on youth and teens through their years of personal development.

