Making Democracy Work

Christian county clerk explains Missouri's provisional ballot option

Published October 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Meg Kelly
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Christian County Clerk Kay Brown.

Brown discusses ID requirements for Missouri voters, including the use of provisional ballots as needed. She talks about signature verification and general information to prepare voters for the upcoming election.

Making Democracy Work
Maggie Castrey
