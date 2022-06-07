MSU professor discusses the four-day school week, and why some smaller Missouri school districts have already made the switch
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Dr. Jon Turner, associate professor in the department of education at Missouri State University.
Today’s discussion weighs the benefits and concerns of a four-day school week. Turner talks about some of the primary reasons certain schools have made this change, while sharing concerns causing others to remain cautious about considering this transition.