© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

What is the ‘school to prison pipeline?’ We speak with a local expert to see how Missouri fairs in recently released study

Published February 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST
image0.jpeg
Courtesy of Monica Horton MPA, MMT, MT-BC/ Lenica Consulting Group, LLC
/

This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Monica Horton with Lenica Consulting Group, LLC.

Today’s discussion explores the outcomes of the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council’s statewide study looking at factors contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline. This study looks at the intersectionality of several factors, including how Missouri compares with trends nationally.

Making Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
See stories by Lisa Langley