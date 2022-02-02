What is the ‘school to prison pipeline?’ We speak with a local expert to see how Missouri fairs in recently released study
This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Monica Horton with Lenica Consulting Group, LLC.
Today’s discussion explores the outcomes of the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council’s statewide study looking at factors contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline. This study looks at the intersectionality of several factors, including how Missouri compares with trends nationally.