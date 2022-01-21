How can Springfield residents save on annual energy costs? One community program talks about weatherization assistance.
This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Todd Steinmann, director for weatherization with OACAC.
Today’s discussion explores weatherization assistance OACAC provides at no cost to qualified applicants. Steinmann talks about program qualification guidelines and many energy saving benefits for homeowners. Steinman adds several employment opportunities are also available with OACAC’s weatherization team.