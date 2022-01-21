© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

How can Springfield residents save on annual energy costs? One community program talks about weatherization assistance.

Published January 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST
Thermostate
CORGI HomePlan
/
Creative Commons/Flickr
A thermostat

This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Todd Steinmann, director for weatherization with OACAC.

Today’s discussion explores weatherization assistance OACAC provides at no cost to qualified applicants. Steinmann talks about program qualification guidelines and many energy saving benefits for homeowners. Steinman adds several employment opportunities are also available with OACAC’s weatherization team.

Making Democracy Work
Debbie Good
See stories by Debbie Good