With a focus on on those going above and beyond for their tenants, one Springfield collaborative recognizes area landlords
This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Justin Lockhart, vice president of communication for Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).
Today’s discussion explores the Housing Champion Award which started in 2019. Lockhart says that typically we only hear the negative stories about property managers or landlords. He says there are many that go above and beyond for their residents, and this program was designed to highlight and recognize those landlords.