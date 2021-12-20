© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

With a focus on on those going above and beyond for their tenants, one Springfield collaborative recognizes area landlords

Published December 20, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST
Justin-Lockhart-Headshot-for-Website.jpg
Courtesy of Justin Lockhart/VP of Communication for CPO
/

This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Justin Lockhart, vice president of communication for Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Today’s discussion explores the Housing Champion Award which started in 2019. Lockhart says that typically we only hear the negative stories about property managers or landlords. He says there are many that go above and beyond for their residents, and this program was designed to highlight and recognize those landlords.

Making Democracy Work
Debbie Good
See stories by Debbie Good