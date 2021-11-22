Ozarks Food Bank Reports Ongoing Demand Since Beginning of COVID, Providing an Additional 5 Million Per Year

This week, host Linda Regan speaks with Jordan Browning, public information officer for Ozarks Food Harvest.

Today’s discussion explores how this food bank servicing 28 counties and 270 partner agencies, continues to experience increased demand and challenges going into the holiday season. Browning discusses actions taken to minimize the effects of supply chain issues, higher cost for food items, and increased community need.

Browning shares volunteers are the “life blood” of the organization, as the organization sorts 98 thousand pounds of food weekly.

Browning says donating funds or volunteering is best way for community to get involved.