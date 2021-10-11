Springfield’s City View Channel Experienced a ‘Gigantic’ Increase in Residents Tuning in During the Pandemic
This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement with City of Springfield.
Today’s discussion explores Springfield’s City View channel, which was created decades ago to provide residents live video access to City Council meetings. The original mission of providing transparency in local government has evolved and expanded into a variety of local programing including news and education.