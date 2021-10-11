Missouri record keeping dates b to 1830s, before the official creation of state archives
This week, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Christina Miller, certified archivist and reference service manager for Missouri State Archives.
Today’s discussion explores the history of the Archives, located in Jefferson City, and shares stories about a few of the most unusual records she has encountered. Miller shares ongoing need for volunteers and states that interested persons can live anywhere in the state and work remotely.