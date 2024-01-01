Informed Voter Coalition Candidate Interviews

The Informed Voter Coalition works to educate the public ahead of elections by interviewing candidates for local races.

The Coalition is made up of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, Ozarks Technical Community College Social Sciences Department, Leadership Springfield, the Springfield-Greene County Library District, the L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship at Drury University, the Springfield News-Leader, Be Civil Be Heard, Missouri State University Office of Public Affairs, NAACP Springfield, the Junior League of Springfield, Rosie, Show Me Christian County, the Springfield Business Journal, and KSMU Public Radio.