Here and Now
Monday-Thursday, 1-3 p.m.
Stay up-to-date with the news between Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Here & Now combines the best in news journalism with intelligent, broad-ranging conversation to form a fast-paced program that updates the news from the morning and adds important conversations on public policy and foreign affairs, science and technology, and the arts: film, theater, music, food, and more.
-
An exhibit at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles features the work of the late painter Ernie Barnes.
-
Ukraine has long been caught between the U.S. and Russia.
-
People suffering from arthritis are increasingly asking their doctors about using CBD to manage pain.
-
Nearly 70 percent of child care providers in the state say they struggle to care for young children with disabilities, according to a University of Illinois study.
-
Georgetown University students and inmates in the District of Columbia worked together in a college-level music class focusing on incarceration in the U.S.
-
A Charleston, South Carolina, resident had planned to sell her 1939 Colonial-style house. Now she's tearing it down because of repeated flooding.
-
The Revs. Demetrius Williams and John Patterson were on their way home from a fishing trip in May when their boat trailer got a flat tire.
-
Ski industry giant Vail Resorts aims to finalize its purchase of Crested Butte Mountain Resort, a ski area that's prided itself on being anti-corporate.
-
Some residents are pushing for more regulation of Airbnb. When people buy entire buildings and rent them out on the site, they argue it changes the neighborhood's historic character.
-
The film documents the stories of survivors of the Iraq War and their hope for a better future, later shifting its focus to Iraq's continuing conflict as ISIS rises.