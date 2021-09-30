Fresh Air
Monday-Friday, 3-4 p.m.
A daily look at contemporary issues and arts through thought-provoking, often intimate conversations. A winner of the Peabody Award, Fresh Air is known for its probing questions, revelatory interviews and unusual insights.
The Many Saints of Newark centers on a teen version of mob-boss Tony Soprano. Despite standout performances by its stars, the film offers a confusing narrative, without any real sense of clarity.
Tucci's entire world, since childhood, has revolved around food. He was devastated when treatment for cancer put him on a feeding tube for six months. Now cancer-free, he has a new memoir, Taste.
Eddie Muller's book, Dark City, chronicles film noir from the '40s and '50s. "A lot of factors ... go into making something of film noir," he says, including, a "very dark vision of existence."
In 1970, Morgan recorded three shows at the Lighthouse jazz club in Hermosa Beach, Calif. A new box set captures Morgan and his band putting their own spin on Coltrane's trance-like repetitions.
Hill is continuing the conversation about sexual harassment that she started 30 years ago. Ken Tucker reviews a reissue of two Beach Boys albums. Platt explains why he doesn't feel anxious on stage.
In 1977, Spong became one of the first American bishops to ordain a woman into the clergy. In 1989, he was the first to ordain an openly gay man. Spong died Sept. 12. Originally broadcast in 1996.
Netflix's new 10-part series, which is based on Stephanie Land's best-selling memoir, tells the story of a woman who leaves her husband in the middle of the night, then gets a job as a maid-for-hire.
Van Peebles, who died Sept. 21, was best known for his 1971 film, Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. He spoke with Fresh Air in 1990. His son Mario, also an actor/director, was interviewed in 2004.
Pere Ubu leader David Thomas remixed two of his favorite Ubu albums, 1998's Pennsylvania and 2002's St. Arkansas, saying that the remixes are so substantial, they amount to being two new albums.
Atlantic writer Caitlin Dickerson talks about Haitian immigrants at the border, and explains how both Trump and Biden immigration policies are based on a racist system created by the Founding Fathers.