Astro Brief: Cosmic Archeology

After the Big Bang, metals essentially didn't exist in our universe for millions of years. The first stars emerged between 200 to 400 million years later, fusing hydrogen and helium into heavier elements known as metals. Their explosive deaths seeded the cosmos with these atoms, eventually forming planets and future generations of stars. Now, astronomers are searching nearby dwarf galaxies for extremely metal-poor stars that preserve the chemical fingerprints of those ancient supernovae.

Join us this week as Mike explores how astronomers are uncovering the first stars by hunting for metal-poor red giants.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.