Astro Brief: Finding the Universe's Age

Our current understanding of our universe's age comes from two independent methods: observing the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) and measurements of the expansion rate via galactic redshifts. The difference in these estimates is what is called the Hubble Tension and is something astronomers have yet to resolve. New breakthroughs in cosmic chronology by Dr. Elena Tomassetti and collaborators at the University of Bologna, Italy present a new estimation from dating some of the oldest observable stars in the Milky Way. These stellar chronometers provide a third, fresh method of estimating the age of our universe that could help in reconciling the differences in current measurements.

Join us this week as Mike explores stellar archeology and new dating methods for the age of the cosmos.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

