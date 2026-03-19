Astro Brief: Transient Alert System

New telescope technology is sharpening our view of moving objects in space. The recently launched Rubin Observatory in Chile images roughly 10,000 square degrees per night and sends the data to California in a matter of seconds for immediate processing. Rubin's Transient Alert System has increased our ability to spot and identify objects in space, sending hundreds of thousands of alerts in its very first night. With AI and machine learning, astronomers analyze each image within two minutes, turning each observation into a real-time view of our night sky.

Join us this week as Mike explores how Rubin Observatory’s rapid alerts are turning the night sky into a real‑time laboratory for discovering cosmic transients.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.Astro Brief

