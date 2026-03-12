Astro Brief: Milky Way Streams

The Gaia Space Telescope, operated by the European Space Agency (ESA), has the mission of surveying our own Milky Way Galaxy to provide the most complete 3D map to date. Stellar streams — trails of stars remnant from other galaxies absorbed by our own — have been observed as early as 1994's Sagittarius Stream and continue to be studied today. A recent study suggests that GD-1, a well studied stream, may be influenced by a dark matter clump.

