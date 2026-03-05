Astro Brief: Astronomy Today

This week, we look at recent studies in astronomy such as new findings in paleogeomagnetism — measuring historical transitions in Earth's magnetic field, a hypothesis for life on Mars — testing organic material deterioration with UV radiation, and another naked-eye comet coming to our skies this April.

