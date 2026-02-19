Astro Brief: Anti-Extinction Event

When we think of asteroids and Earth, extinction comes to mind. Yet in a recent study by geologist Dr. Birger Schmitz and collaborators at Lund University, Sweden, asteroid dust from a distant collision may have contributed to the rise of marine life around 470 million years ago.

Join us this week as Mike explores how astronomical events may have helped shape life on Earth into what we know it as today.

