Astro Brief: A Starless Galaxy

Cloud-9 is a recently-discovered, gas-rich galaxy that shows no signs of star formation. The failed galaxy is a RELHIC cloud of neutral hydrogen and represents early galaxy formation during the reionization era of our universe. While the hydrogen cloud's mass is one million times the mass of our sun, the dark matter has been calculated at roughly five-thousand times that.

