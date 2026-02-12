© 2026 KSMU Radio
KSMW West Plains at 90.3 FM will be off the air for repairs from about 10-11 am this morning, Thursday, February 12. In the meantime, steam us online here at ksmu.org or on the NPR app.
Astro Brief: A Starless Galaxy

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
Science: NASA, ESA, VLA, Gagandeep Anand (STScI), Alejandro Benitez-Llambay (University of Milano-Bicocca); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

A newly discovered galaxy challenges our understanding of dark matter.

Cloud-9 is a recently-discovered, gas-rich galaxy that shows no signs of star formation. The failed galaxy is a RELHIC cloud of neutral hydrogen and represents early galaxy formation during the reionization era of our universe. While the hydrogen cloud's mass is one million times the mass of our sun, the dark matter has been calculated at roughly five-thousand times that.

Join us this week as Mike investigates a galaxy predicted by cold dark matter theory.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
