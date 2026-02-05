© 2026 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: New Observatories

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
NSF/ AUI/ NSF NRAO/ B.Foott

Former Google CEO to launch four next-generation observatories.

Schmidt Sciences — a private science and research arm of the Schmidt Foundation — is currently developing four unique observatory projects with the earliest to be operational as soon as 2028. The observatories are collaborative in nature and together will offer unseen quantities and qualities of astronomical data to the public.

Join us this week as Mike takes you through four innovative projects that promise to deliver unprecedented amounts of open astronomical data.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed