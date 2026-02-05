Astro Brief: New Observatories

Schmidt Sciences — a private science and research arm of the Schmidt Foundation — is currently developing four unique observatory projects with the earliest to be operational as soon as 2028. The observatories are collaborative in nature and together will offer unseen quantities and qualities of astronomical data to the public.

