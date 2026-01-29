Astro Brief: Artemis II

In 2022, the uncrewed flight of the Orion capsule on Artemis I laid the foundation for its second trip around the moon. Today, NASA is working to launch Artemis II with a crew of four on a 10-day lap around the Moon and free-return back using the same Orion spacecraft and NASA's Space Launch System (SLS). This mission will help to prepare for the next Artemis mission where astronauts will return to the Moon for the first time since 1972.

Join us this week as Mike unwraps the upcoming Artemis II mission and what that means for future lunar missions.

